Crime & Public Safety

Ride-share driver shot outside Buckhead apartments

A ride-share driver was shot Friday morning in Buckhead, according to Atlanta police.

By
15 minutes ago

A ride-share driver was shot Friday morning after an argument in Buckhead, Atlanta police said.

Officers were called at 7:15 a.m. to 3372 Peachtree Road, where they found a man with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release. The address is the Elora at Buckhead apartments.

“Preliminary information suggests the victim was a ride-share driver, who was shot after a verbal altercation,” police said. “Investigators responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The injured man, whose name was not released, was said to be stable when taken to the hospital.

Investigators had not announced any arrests as of late Friday afternoon.

