Ride-share driver shot outside Buckhead apartments

A ride-share driver was shot Friday morning after an argument in Buckhead, Atlanta police said.

Officers were called at 7:15 a.m. to 3372 Peachtree Road, where they found a man with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release. The address is the Elora at Buckhead apartments.

“Preliminary information suggests the victim was a ride-share driver, who was shot after a verbal altercation,” police said. “Investigators responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”