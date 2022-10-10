Woman carjacked after picking up ride-share passengers in downtown Atlanta

The woman told authorities she picked up two men on Baker Street in downtown Atlanta, steps from the Georgia Aquarium. At some point during the requested four-mile ride into Mechanicsville, one of the men pulled out what appeared to be a gun, according to Atlanta police.

The woman met with officers at about 11 p.m. at the corner of Central and Dodd avenues to report the theft of her 2015 BMW 328i. She was not injured, police said in a statement.