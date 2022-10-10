Woman carjacked after picking up ride-share passengers in downtown Atlanta

A woman driving for a ride-share company lost her BMW on Sunday night after a passenger forced her from the vehicle at gunpoint, police said.
The woman told authorities she picked up two men on Baker Street in downtown Atlanta, steps from the Georgia Aquarium. At some point during the requested four-mile ride into Mechanicsville, one of the men pulled out what appeared to be a gun, according to Atlanta police.
The woman met with officers at about 11 p.m. at the corner of Central and Dodd avenues to report the theft of her 2015 BMW 328i. She was not injured, police said in a statement.
The name of her company was not provided, and it was not clear if police had identified the two men. The carjacking remains under investigation.
