3 carjacked Uber driver at gunpoint, prompting KSU lockdown, warrant says

The suspects allegedly took the ride-share driver’s wallet and told him to get into the trunk of the 2023 Cadillac CT4, but he was able to run away, according to the warrants. They then drove the vehicle toward campus, where they ditched it, police said.

“What this driver experienced is terrifying and we are grateful he was unharmed,” an Uber spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday. “We’ve been in touch with him and have reached out to offer our support during this difficult time. Our dedicated team is standing ready to assist law enforcement in their investigations however we can.”

Campus police issued an alert around 6:20 p.m. after receiving reports about at least one intruder on the campus, which is just off I-75 and near Cobb County International Airport.

“I was in my room leaving, that’s when I got the text and call,” student Ryan Oldham told Channel 2. “We put a table in front of the window just to make sure nothing could see us through there.”

KSU Emergency: Kennesaw Campus: Remain secured in place. Armed suspects reported on campus. Police searching the area. — KSU Emergency Management (@ksuoem) January 25, 2024

After a brief foot chase, Adams, of Lithonia, was arrested by both Cobb and KSU police. He was found with the keys to the stolen Cadillac, according to police. Weapons were also located. He was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Brown, also of Lithonia, was arrested and booked into the Cobb jail two days later, according to online records. He is facing charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, hijacking a motor vehicle and aggravated assault. He is being held without bond.

The third suspect remains at large, according to police.

No shots were fired on campus and no injuries were reported, authorities said.

