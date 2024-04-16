Man accused of killing Ohio teen on his 14th birthday arrested in DeKalb

After investigators learned Price was living in Georgia, he was arrested Monday at a DeKalb County home near the 900 block of South Deshon Road in Lithonia, the Marshals Service said.

“The senseless violence and killing of juveniles needs to stop,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a news release. “Our USMS task force will do everything in our authority to bring these violent fugitives to justice, including arresting them over 700 miles away from Cleveland.”

No details were released about a possible motive in the shooting. Price was being held Tuesday at the DeKalb jail, records show. He is expected to be returned to Ohio to face his charges.

Malone loved playing basketball and wore No. 14, his aunt wrote on a GoFundMe page after his death.

“He was a loving, smart and talented young man with a bright future in the NBA,” the relative posted. “Sadly, we will never know what he could have become.”