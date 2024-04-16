Crime & Public Safety

Man accused of killing Ohio teen on his 14th birthday arrested in DeKalb

Terrion Malone was killed on his 14th birthday.

Credit: Family photo

Credit: Family photo

Terrion Malone was killed on his 14th birthday.
By
0 minutes ago

After eight months on the run, a man accused of killing a teenager on his 14th birthday in Ohio was arrested in metro Atlanta, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

Ian Price, 21, is accused of shooting Terrion Malone multiple times on Aug. 15 in Cleveland, according to investigators. Officers were called to Massie Avenue, where they found Malone lying face down.

The teenager died from his injuries and Price was later identified as a suspect, the Marshals Service said. But Price remained on the run after the deadly shooting.

After investigators learned Price was living in Georgia, he was arrested Monday at a DeKalb County home near the 900 block of South Deshon Road in Lithonia, the Marshals Service said.

“The senseless violence and killing of juveniles needs to stop,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a news release. “Our USMS task force will do everything in our authority to bring these violent fugitives to justice, including arresting them over 700 miles away from Cleveland.”

No details were released about a possible motive in the shooting. Price was being held Tuesday at the DeKalb jail, records show. He is expected to be returned to Ohio to face his charges.

Malone loved playing basketball and wore No. 14, his aunt wrote on a GoFundMe page after his death.

“He was a loving, smart and talented young man with a bright future in the NBA,” the relative posted. “Sadly, we will never know what he could have become.”

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Ossoff to USPS chief about mail woes: ‘You’ve got weeks ... to fix this.’45m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia regents increase tuition for the 2024-25 school year
37m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia attorney general defends lawsuit against Biden student loan plan

Credit: AJC

Watchdog agency investigating challenger to Fulton Trump judge

Credit: AJC

Watchdog agency investigating challenger to Fulton Trump judge

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Hush money trial: Judge permits potential juror inquiry on social media posts
14m ago
The Latest

Man fatally shot in chest at Brookhaven apartment complex
11m ago
Pregnant teen among 2 injured in drive-by shooting at SE Atlanta park
22m ago
Woman killed in Henry wreck that shut down I-75 South for hours
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Bita Honarvar, AJC

Vidalia onions: When does the season begin?
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese now in WNBA, when will they play in Atlanta?
A.M. ATL: Rest in peace, Rico Wade, Atlanta rap music pioneer