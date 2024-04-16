Crime & Public Safety

Loaded gun found at Forsyth County middle school, student arrested

The gun was found in the 14-year-old student's waistband after another student reported the incident to administrators, officials said.

The gun was found in the 14-year-old student's waistband after another student reported the incident to administrators, officials said.
By
15 minutes ago

A student was arrested Tuesday after being found with a loaded gun at a Forsyth County middle school, the sheriff’s office said.

The 14-year-old student at Little Mill Middle School was pulled from class and searched by a resource officer after the sheriff’s office said they were alerted by school administrators that “a student possibly had a gun on campus.” Officials added that another student initially reported the gun to administrators.

While the teenager was being searched, authorities said they found a loaded 9 mm pistol in their waistband.

No one was injured and the sheriff’s office deemed the school off Browns Bridge Road secure. Officials did not say why the teen brought the gun to campus but confirmed that no other students were believed to be involved.

“This is a sobering example of why it is so important to emphasize ‘see something, say something’ to our kids and students, as it takes all of us to keep our kids and schools safe,” Sheriff Ron Freeman said in a statement.

The student, who was not publicly identified, was arrested and taken to a youth detention center. Their charges were not disclosed.

It’s not the first time a student was found with a weapon inside a school in metro Atlanta recently.

A DeKalb County middle school student was arrested after a gun discharged during class in February, authorities said. Principal Sharon Evans of Miller Grove Middle wrote in a letter to parents that the gun went off during a class restroom break and was subsequently confiscated.

In March of last year, a South Fulton police officer’s child took a gun to Renaissance Middle School and it was eventually confiscated, according to police. The school was placed on lockdown after a student reported seeing the gun, which officials confirmed was not a department-issued weapon.

