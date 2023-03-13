X

South Fulton officer’s child found with gun at middle school, cops say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The child of a South Fulton police officer took a gun to a middle school Wednesday, officials said.

Renaissance Middle School was placed on lockdown after a student reported to an adult that they saw another student with a weapon on campus, Principal Ava Williams wrote in a letter to parents. Fulton County police officers questioned several students and searched the premises for threats until the weapon was confiscated.

No one was injured in the incident.

South Fulton police spokesman Lt. Jubal Rogers said the department is aware of the investigation involving the officer’s child and is also conducting an internal review. Rogers did not say if the officer remains on duty or would face any charges.

ExploreGun incidents, lockdowns stir anxiety among metro Atlanta students

Officials did not say how the child was able to gain access to the weapon or if it was a gun issued to the officer by the police department.

“This is an extremely serious occurrence, and this behavior will not be tolerated,” Williams said. “Any situation potentially endangering the safety of our school community will be handled quickly and judiciously, including a discipline hearing and possibly criminal charges for the responsible parties.”


