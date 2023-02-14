X
Gun fired in DeKalb County middle school classroom

A gun was discharged Tuesday in a classroom at Miller Grove Middle School, but no one was injured, officials said.

Staff heard “a small popping noise” during a class restroom break and reported it to school administrators and the school resource officer, Principal Sharon Evans said in a letter to parents. Officials determined the sound came from a weapon that was discharged in a classroom, and confiscated the weapon.

No students or staff members were injured, but a student now faces consequences per district policies and applicable criminal charges, according to the letter.

“I applaud the appropriate response from our staff and campus security to address the incident promptly,” Evans wrote in the letter. She added that families should use the incident as an example of the importance of the district’s “See Something, Say Something” campaign, and that students should notify someone any time they suspect there could be an unsafe situation at school.

The district did not release any more details related to the incident.

The school is located off Covington Highway near I-285.

The DeKalb County Board of Education on Monday approved the $3.9 million purchase of a crisis alert system. The purchase will equip all employees with badges that can quickly alert administrators and first responders in the event of an emergency.

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

