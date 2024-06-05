Lightning strike causes fire at Lawrenceville barbecue restaurant

A fire at a Lawrenceville barbecue restaurant that surprised employees and threatened power lines was caused by a lightning strike, Gwinnett County fire officials said Wednesday.

No one was injured in Tuesday’s fire at Sonny’s BBQ at 660 Duluth Highway, Gwinnett fire spokesman Capt. Ryan McGiboney said. The restaurant’s manager called 911 after a customer in the drive-thru told employees she could see smoke coming from an exterior wall.

Soon after the manager was told about the fire, employees began to see smoke and flames inside the building and evacuated, McGiboney said. Firefighters arrived about five minutes after the 911 call and began battling the flames from ladder trucks out of safety concerns over the power lines around the building.