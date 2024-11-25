Newborn infant found dead at Marietta residence, police say

A newborn infant was found dead at a Marietta residence Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
Marietta Police responded to a call regarding a possible death of a newborn baby on Gramling Street shortly after 3 p.m., Marietta Police spokesperson Chuck McPhilamy said.
“We can confirm a deceased infant was located at the residence,” he said.
Marietta Police and the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s office is investigating the infant’s death, he said.
Marietta Police did not disclose any further details regarding the investigation as of Sunday evening.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
The Latest