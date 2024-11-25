Breaking: Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson succumbs to pancreatic cancer
Newborn infant found dead at Marietta residence, police say

Marietta police discovered the deceased infant Sunday afternoon
Marietta Police responded to a call Sunday afternoon about a dead infant at a Marietta residence.

Marietta Police responded to a call on Nov. 24 about a dead infant at 87 Gramling Street. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
1 hour ago

A newborn infant was found dead at a Marietta residence Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Marietta Police responded to a call regarding a possible death of a newborn baby on Gramling Street shortly after 3 p.m., Marietta Police spokesperson Chuck McPhilamy said.

“We can confirm a deceased infant was located at the residence,” he said.

Marietta Police and the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s office is investigating the infant’s death, he said.

Marietta Police did not disclose any further details regarding the investigation as of Sunday evening.

