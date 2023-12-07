Killer convicted after dying man tells cops couple set him up at DeKalb motel

The armed robbery was allegedly set up by then-18-year-old Brandisha Williams, who was dating the defendant at the time, Boston said. Brandisha Williams is also charged with malice murder, among other counts, in Neville’s killing. She is scheduled to stand trial in DeKalb starting Monday.

According to Boston, the incident began when Brandisha Williams and Neville hung out together on June 3, 2019. The two picked up food and returned to Neville’s motel room after midnight. While the pair were together, Quintavius Williams called Brandisha Williams and told her she needed to get money from Neville, Boston said. She then allegedly shared Neville’s room number.

Surveillance video footage from the motel showed the defendant waiting outside Neville’s hotel room before the woman opened the door, Boston said. When she let Quintavius Williams in, they moved out of sight of the camera, but the audio feed captured the sounds of a struggle and gunshots.

The couple took Neville’s belongings and could be seen in the video stepping over him in the doorway as he screamed for help. They drove away in a silver car.

DeKalb police were called to the motel and found Neville in the breezeway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Although he was slipping in and out of consciousness, according to Boston, officers were able to hear Neville say, “Nisha from the West End set me up.”

Neville was taken to the hospital but later died from his wounds.

Quintavius Williams was arrested in Atlanta more than two weeks later for driving a stolen car, Boston said. The vehicle was the same silver car seen leaving the motel after Neville’s shooting. He gave a false name when he was arrested but was later identified while in custody thanks to a tip.

Brandisha Williams was also arrested on unrelated charges after a dramatic high-speed chase the following month, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

She was allegedly seen driving a different stolen car in southwest Atlanta, police said. Officers tried to pull her over, but she sped away and headed south on I-75, leading Georgia State Patrol troopers and the Atlanta Police Department’s helicopter unit on a chase into Clayton County. She allegedly abandoned the vehicle on Tara Boulevard and fled before ultimately being arrested by Jonesboro police and later charged with murder in DeKalb.

Quintavius Williams was found guilty of one count of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and multiple gun charges, Boston said. He will be sentenced in the coming weeks.

