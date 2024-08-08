Kemp extends state of emergency, will survey Debby damage

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the state of emergency issued ahead of Tropical Storm Debby for another week and plans to visit South Georgia with first lady Marty Kemp and other state leaders Friday.

Kemp issued an executive order Wednesday that adds seven days to the initial weeklong state of emergency he declared Aug. 3. It was set to end Thursday, but now expires Aug. 15 at 11:59 p.m.

Kemp and his wife will head to Savannah on Friday morning for a helicopter tour surveying the damage inflicted by the storm. About 10 inches of rain soaked Georgia’s coastal plain this week, and flooding affected some parts of Savannah and other coastal areas.