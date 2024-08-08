TROPICAL STORM DEBBY

Kemp extends state of emergency, will survey Debby damage

Tropical Storm Debby left behind a flooded yard in Savannah.

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer

Tropical Storm Debby left behind a flooded yard in Savannah.
By
Updated 15 minutes ago

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the state of emergency issued ahead of Tropical Storm Debby for another week and plans to visit South Georgia with first lady Marty Kemp and other state leaders Friday.

Kemp issued an executive order Wednesday that adds seven days to the initial weeklong state of emergency he declared Aug. 3. It was set to end Thursday, but now expires Aug. 15 at 11:59 p.m.

ExploreCoastal Georgia begins to exhale as the worst of Debby moves north

Kemp and his wife will head to Savannah on Friday morning for a helicopter tour surveying the damage inflicted by the storm. About 10 inches of rain soaked Georgia’s coastal plain this week, and flooding affected some parts of Savannah and other coastal areas.

Debby, which made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane, shifted course as it collided with the Atlantic coastline, directing the heaviest rainfall toward the South Carolina Lowcountry. Georgia avoided the deluge that many feared would be catastrophic.

Despite the storm’s shift, Debby has been blamed for seven deaths, including one in Georgia. A 19-year-old man was killed in Moultrie, about 40 miles northwest of Valdosta, when a large tree fell on a home Monday.

ExploreTropical Storm Debby: Teen dies in Moultrie after tree falls on home

Kemp and the first lady will be accompanied on their helicopter tour by Georgia Emergency Management Agency Director James Stallings and other state and local leaders. The governor will address the media at noon Friday at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Tropical Storm Debby: Teen dies in Moultrie after tree falls on home
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Tropical Storm Debby: Flooding threat in Georgia diminishes, but more rain coming
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Debby is a slow-moving storm. Here’s what to expect in Georgia
Placeholder Image

Credit: AJC Print Archives

AJC Deja News: Hurricane David whips Savannah, Georgia coast (1979)
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Gwinnett County Public Schools

2 teens accused of damaging Mill Creek High football field in stolen truck44m ago
‘Tragically, no one stopped to help’: Family grieves mother killed on I-20 2h ago
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Brookhaven
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades
Morehouse School of Medicine receives $175M donation in largest gift to HBCUs