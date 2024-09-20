VP Kamala Harris’ visit to metro Atlanta will affect Friday afternoon commute

Kamala Harris’ visit to metro Atlanta on Friday will add an extra twist to the city’s afternoon traffic.

The vice president and Democratic presidential nominee will make a speech in Atlanta just before 3:30 p.m. to address abortion rights after a ProPublica report linked the deaths of two Georgia women to the state’s GOP-backed policies. Harris plans to land at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta at about 2:20 p.m., then her motorcade will head a short distance south to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

Her motorcade is expected to briefly shut down I-75 as it travels to the event venue, a trip that will last just a few minutes with traffic cleared. The interstate will be temporarily closed just before 3 p.m. and again just after 4 p.m.