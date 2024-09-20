VP Kamala Harris’ visit to metro Atlanta will affect Friday afternoon commute

Kamala Harris’ visit to metro Atlanta on Friday will add an extra twist to the city’s afternoon traffic.
The vice president and Democratic presidential nominee will make a speech in Atlanta just before 3:30 p.m. to address abortion rights after a ProPublica report linked the deaths of two Georgia women to the state’s GOP-backed policies. Harris plans to land at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta at about 2:20 p.m., then her motorcade will head a short distance south to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.
Her motorcade is expected to briefly shut down I-75 as it travels to the event venue, a trip that will last just a few minutes with traffic cleared. The interstate will be temporarily closed just before 3 p.m. and again just after 4 p.m.
Those closures will affect one of the heaviest traffic corridors in metro Atlanta at a time when volume typically begins to intensify. Drivers should plan to avoid that section of I-75 northwest of Atlanta between the hours of 2-5 p.m.
According to Harris’ schedule, she’ll be departing from Dobbins at 4:20 p.m. She will continue on to Madison, Wisconsin, for a campaign event before returning to Washington on Friday night.
In addition to road closures, the Federal Aviation Administration has issued temporary flight restrictions around Dobbins beginning at 1:30 p.m. and lasting until 5:30 p.m.
Harris’ visit won’t be the last from a major political candidate before the November general election; senior aides to former President Donald Trump say the GOP nominee has plans for multiple visits to Georgia soon. Trump is expected to announce a rally in Savannah next week, with several additional trips in the works, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
