VP Kamala Harris’ visit to metro Atlanta will affect Friday afternoon commute

By
1 hour ago

Kamala Harris’ visit to metro Atlanta on Friday will add an extra twist to the city’s afternoon traffic.

The vice president and Democratic presidential nominee will make a speech in Atlanta just before 3:30 p.m. to address abortion rights after a ProPublica report linked the deaths of two Georgia women to the state’s GOP-backed policies. Harris plans to land at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta at about 2:20 p.m., then her motorcade will head a short distance south to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

Her motorcade is expected to briefly shut down I-75 as it travels to the event venue, a trip that will last just a few minutes with traffic cleared. The interstate will be temporarily closed just before 3 p.m. and again just after 4 p.m.

Those closures will affect one of the heaviest traffic corridors in metro Atlanta at a time when volume typically begins to intensify. Drivers should plan to avoid that section of I-75 northwest of Atlanta between the hours of 2-5 p.m.

According to Harris’ schedule, she’ll be departing from Dobbins at 4:20 p.m. She will continue on to Madison, Wisconsin, for a campaign event before returning to Washington on Friday night.

In addition to road closures, the Federal Aviation Administration has issued temporary flight restrictions around Dobbins beginning at 1:30 p.m. and lasting until 5:30 p.m.

Harris’ visit won’t be the last from a major political candidate before the November general election; senior aides to former President Donald Trump say the GOP nominee has plans for multiple visits to Georgia soon. Trump is expected to announce a rally in Savannah next week, with several additional trips in the works, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

