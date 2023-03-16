X

Fulton death penalty case for spa shooter could take years

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

Quickly sentenced to life in prison for his role in the Cherokee County shootings, Robert Aaron Long, 23, still faces the death penalty in the slayings of four women at two metro Atlanta spas, a process that will likely take years.

Long pleaded guilty to the Cherokee murders in July 2021 and was handed four consecutive life sentences, plus 35 years, without the possibility of parole.

Former Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace said the families of the four victims killed in her jurisdiction north of Atlanta wanted “swift justice,” without having to endure the pain of a lengthy trial and appeals process. That led her team to extend a plea deal to Long just four months after the deadly rampage. Had the case gone to trial, Wallace said she would have pursued the death penalty.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said her to decision to seek the ultimate punishment was made with the “complete support” of the Atlanta victims’ families.

Fulton prosecutors are also seeking sentencing enhancements for Long under Georgia’s relatively new hate crimes statute. That law, passed in the wake of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder in coastal Georgia, allows for stiffer punishments for anyone convicted of targeting a victim based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender, mental disability or physical disability.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Long’s attorneys filed a series of motions last year seeking to keep their client off death row. They argued, among other things, that because of his youth, Long’s brain wasn’t completely developed when the 21-year-old allegedly walked into the spas and opened fire with a gun he had purchased earlier that day.

Long’s Fulton County case is assigned to Chief Judge Ural Glanville, who is also presiding over the lengthy “Young Slime Life” gang trial. That case involves 14 defendants, including Atlanta rapper Young Thug, and is expected to take up to nine months. Jury selection in that trial has been underway since January.

Glanville told attorneys earlier this year that he would try to set aside four days in May for a series of motions hearings in Long’s case, but said he was “kind of covered up” with the ongoing racketeering trial.

About the Author

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

UPDATED: Jalen Carter pleads no contest to traffic charges from fatal crash5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Ga. Supreme Court sends Coomer’s recommendation back to hearing panel
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Next up for Nolan Smith - Georgia’s head coaching job?
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia House approves bill to limit treatment for transgender children
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia House approves bill to limit treatment for transgender children
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Sports betting revived in Georgia Senate after prior defeats
1h ago
The Latest

Cops: Lula man with child in vehicle shoots 2 people during road rage incident
52m ago
Ga. Supreme Court sends Coomer’s recommendation back to hearing panel
1h ago
4 injured, including 1 critical, in 10-vehicle crash on I-85 in Gwinnett
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

St. Patrick’s Day ideas for Atlanta and Georgia
‘Flex lanes’ on Ga. 400 to close permanently on Friday
Mableton proposal would split new Cobb County city in half
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top