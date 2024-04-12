Crime & Public Safety

Henry County jail inmate dead, found unresponsive in cell

A Henry County Jail inmate was found dead inside his cell Thursday, authorities said.

The 30-year-old detainee was discovered unresponsive with “a sheet around his neck and tied to his bed” during a cell check, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Aid was rendered to the inmate, identified as Sterling Jamal Williams, by jail staff and firefighters.

The coroner’s office later pronounced him dead.

Williams had been in the jail since April 5 on a charge of disorderly conduct, officials confirmed.

The man’s parents told Channel 2 Action News that they drove eight hours overnight from Illinois to Georgia after learning of his death. They told the news station that Williams suffered from schizophrenia.

“They won’t even let us see our son. They won’t let us see him, they won’t let us get his property, they won’t give us more information. And I don’t think that’s right when that’s our baby,” his father, Sterling Moore, told Channel 2.

An official cause of death has not been released. The incident remains under investigation by the Henry sheriff’s office.

It’s at least the fourth death at the jail this year.

On March 11, an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell and later pronounced death. The man was not publicly identified.

On Feb. 4, officials said Cameron Moore, 47, of Atlanta, died at the hospital after he was seen by jail staff experiencing a medical emergency. Moore had been in custody since Aug. 5 on a charge of aggravated stalking.

Donte Battle, 24, was found unresponsive inside his cell and later died Jan. 6, according to law enforcement. He had been in custody since Dec. 20 on charges of murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies

