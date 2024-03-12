3rd inmate dies this year in Henry County jail

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI are investigating the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell at the county jail, officials said Tuesday.

The inmate was discovered Monday, according to Sheriff Reginald Scandrett. The man received medical attention from jail staff, but was pronounced dead just after 9 a.m. by the county coroner, who has not released the official cause of death. The inmate’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

He was the third Henry inmate to die this year. On Feb. 4, Cameron Moore of Atlanta died at the hospital after he was seen by jail staff experiencing a medical emergency. Moore had been in custody since Aug. 5 on a charge of aggravated stalking, the sheriff’s office said.