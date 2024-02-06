Henry County inmate dies after suffering medical emergency, sheriff says

An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Henry County jail died over the weekend, according to Sheriff Reginald Scandrett.
Cameron Moore, of Atlanta, was seen by jail staff experiencing a medical emergency Sunday, the sheriff’s office said. The 47-year-old received medical attention from deputies, jail medical staff and fire crews. Afterward, Moore was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Moore had been in custody since Aug. 5 on a charge of aggravated stalking, the sheriff’s office said. A cause of death has not been released by authorities.
He was the second Henry County inmate to die this year. On Jan. 5, Donte Battle, 24, was found unresponsive inside his cell, roughly two weeks after he was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said. Battle had been in jail on several charges, including murder, according to deputies.
Scandrett said Moore’s death is being investigated by his office’s internal affairs unit.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author