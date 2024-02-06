Henry County inmate dies after suffering medical emergency, sheriff says

An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Henry County jail died over the weekend, according to Sheriff Reginald Scandrett.

Cameron Moore, of Atlanta, was seen by jail staff experiencing a medical emergency Sunday, the sheriff’s office said. The 47-year-old received medical attention from deputies, jail medical staff and fire crews. Afterward, Moore was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Moore had been in custody since Aug. 5 on a charge of aggravated stalking, the sheriff’s office said. A cause of death has not been released by authorities.