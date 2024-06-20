Hall County Solicitor General indicted on theft and false statement charges

Among her alleged crimes, Woodard got reimbursed for travel expenses she had already submitted or had never actually taken. She is also accused of using her county issued credit card to buy items she claimed to be for victims but kept herself.

She is also accused of submitting a reimbursement request to cremate a dog involved in an old case but instead kept the money.

The alleged crimes occurred from July 2018 to September 2022.

In a statement, Woodard’s attorney Marissa Goldberg called the indictment “absurd”, “unfathomable” and a “waste of court time and taxpayer money.”

“Ms. Woodard has been a dedicated public servant for the past 16 years, as the elected Solicitor General on behalf of the people of Hall County. She has been deeply committed to the plight of victims, particularly those in domestic violence situations, and has been focused on the recovery and stability for citizens and families, including defendants under her purview,” the statement reads.

Goldberg adds that her client committed no crimes, yet has been “viciously” prosecuted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for years.

“They have harassed her family, including her children, during which time the agents were aware of ongoing severe health issues that they were facing. We do not say this lightly- the misguided Attorney General’s Office is utterly and provably wrong here,” the statement reads.

PAC executive director Peter Skandalakis did not wish to comment about the indictment when reached by an Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter.

Woodard was appointed as Solicitor General by Gov. Sonny Perdue in 2008, having previously worked at the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office as Senior Assistant District Attorney. She also worked at the Carroll County District Attorney’s Office and DeKalb County Solicitor General’s Office.

She has been reelected four times, including winning reelection in 2022 after running unopposed. Woodard was booked into the Hall County Jail Tuesday afternoon and released on a bond of her own recognizance Tuesday night.

If convicted, Woodard would be removed from office. Gov. Brian Kemp could suspend Woodard from office, but would need to convene a three-person suspension panel 14 days from receiving the indictment, to which the panel will have 30 days to recommend action to Kemp, the AP reported.

Back in 2021, Carr’s office indicted three district attorneys - Mark Jones, Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit; Donald Richard Donovan, Paulding County; Jackie Johnson, Glynn County - all with felony charges. Jones was sentenced to five years in prison to serve one after taking a plea deal while jurors were deliberating, the AP reported.

Donovan took a plea deal and was sentenced to 12 months probation. Johnson is still being prosecuted, as her attorney Brian Steel, has been tied up with the YSL case in Atlanta.

In 2022, Douglas County officials were all indicted by the AG’s office relating to a contract awarded for professional janitorial services for the county’s annex building.