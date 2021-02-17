BREAKING: Grand jury indicts Paulding DA Donovan

Explore Investigation finds metro Atlanta DA asked staffer for sex

Donovan denied any wrongdoing. But weeks after White filed her complaint, Donovan gave a sworn statement speaking for just over two hours to a court reporter, who typed the affidavit.

“If it’s sexual harassment, it’s unlawful,” Donovan said in the affidavit. “But I am very, very reluctant to characterize it as sexual harassment because, again, I have never suggested we have sex, I have never offered to have sex with her, I have never said I wanted to have sex with her, I have never tried to have sex with her. I have never touched her anywhere that was inappropriate.”

That June, White filed a Charge of Discrimination complaint with the Georgia Commission on Equal Opportunity, stating that Donovan repeatedly told her he was in love with her and forced her to sit in lengthy private meetings with him. In October, White filed a federal lawsuit alleging Donovan sexually harassed her and then retaliated when she reported it.

In January 2020, a $300,000 settlement was reached, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Records show state and Paulding taxpayers were responsible for the majority of the settlement.

The state of Georgia paid $220,000 of the $300,000 settlement, according to the agreement. Paulding County’s liability insurance policy chipped in $75,000, with the county paying a $25,000 deductible. Paulding paid the $5,000 balance in the settlement, which the county’s board of commissioners approved unanimously.

Because Donovan is an elected constitutional officer, he cannot be fired though he faces re-election in 2022. Donovan’s salary was $128,000 in 2020, state records show.

