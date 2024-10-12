Gwinnett teen was 38 weeks pregnant when body was found in woods

A day before Campos was found, family members told police she left the house with an unknown person. Her family tracked her location using a cell phone app and went searching for her in the woods, where they eventually found her body.

“She was just lying there ... already cold,” Miriam Zarate, Campos’ mother, told Univision Atlanta. “I touched her belly, trying to, hoping that maybe her baby would still be alive, but too much time had passed.”

Zarate described Campos as a sweet, innocent girl who was excited to see her baby’s smile, Univision reported. She said at the time that she was shocked Monroy was arrested.

“I don’t understand because he was here that night. He helped us look for her. He found her. He came here on (July 15), and he was here (July 16),” she said. “I don’t know what happened.”

