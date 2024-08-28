Suspect in pregnant Gwinnett teen’s murder granted bond

A 20-year-old man suspected of killing his pregnant, 16-year-old ex-girlfriend in Gwinnett County was granted bond Wednesday, though he remains in jail, according to county records.

Jesus Monroy, who is charged with malice murder and other counts, was granted a $56,000 bond at a hearing Wednesday afternoon, Gwinnett court records show. The 20-year-old is accused of killing teenager Mia Campos while she was seven months pregnant on July 15, according to Gwinnett police.

Details about the conditions of Monroy’s bond are not available in public filings.