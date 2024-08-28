Crime & Public Safety

Suspect in pregnant Gwinnett teen’s murder granted bond

Defendant remains in jail on bond of $56K
Jesus Monroy is facing murder charges in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend Mia Campos, who was pregnant at the time, Gwinnett County police said.

By
56 minutes ago

A 20-year-old man suspected of killing his pregnant, 16-year-old ex-girlfriend in Gwinnett County was granted bond Wednesday, though he remains in jail, according to county records.

Jesus Monroy, who is charged with malice murder and other counts, was granted a $56,000 bond at a hearing Wednesday afternoon, Gwinnett court records show. The 20-year-old is accused of killing teenager Mia Campos while she was seven months pregnant on July 15, according to Gwinnett police.

Details about the conditions of Monroy’s bond are not available in public filings.

Campos was found dead July 15 when her family went searching for her in the woods, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Family members used a cell phone app to track her location.

Monroy was initially arrested on charges of lying to investigators two days after Campos’ body was found, police said. The following week, police took out warrants charging Monroy with malice murder, felony murder, feticide and aggravated assault.

ExploreEx-boyfriend charged with murder in pregnant Gwinnett teen’s death

When Campos’ body was first found, police could not determine her cause of death. The Gwinnett Medical Examiner’s Office later performed an autopsy and confirmed that her death was a homicide.

Monroy has been held in the Gwinnett jail since his arrest on July 17.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

