Gwinnett man arrested days after fatal shooting outside Latino market

Anthony Bernard Miles, 41, was shot and killed outside of the Supermercado Mexicano on Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Anthony Bernard Miles, 41, was shot and killed outside of the Supermercado Mexicano on Jimmy Carter Boulevard.
46 minutes ago

A Gwinnett County man has been arrested several days after authorities say he shot and killed another man outside a Latino supermarket.

Donte Dieal Newcomb-Donnelly, 31, of Norcross, was taken into custody on multiple charges, including malice murder, Gwinnett police said Thursday. Police said he shot 41-year-old Anthony Bernard Miles on Oct. 11 outside Supermercado Mexicano at 4169 Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Donte Newcomb-Donnelly, 31, is charged with malice murder in the shooting death of another man outside of a Latino supermarket in Gwinnett County, police said. (Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department)

Investigators believe Newcomb-Donnelly and Miles spoke to each other outside the store a little before 8 a.m. Newcomb-Donnelly then pulled a gun and shot Miles, police said, though no further information has been released about what may have motivated the alleged shooter.

Newcomb-Donnelly also faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said. He was booked Wednesday into the Gwinnett jail, where he is being held without bond, jail records show.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

