Gwinnett man arrested days after fatal shooting outside Latino market

A Gwinnett County man has been arrested several days after authorities say he shot and killed another man outside a Latino supermarket.
Donte Dieal Newcomb-Donnelly, 31, of Norcross, was taken into custody on multiple charges, including malice murder, Gwinnett police said Thursday. Police said he shot 41-year-old Anthony Bernard Miles on Oct. 11 outside Supermercado Mexicano at 4169 Jimmy Carter Boulevard.
Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department
Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department
Investigators believe Newcomb-Donnelly and Miles spoke to each other outside the store a little before 8 a.m. Newcomb-Donnelly then pulled a gun and shot Miles, police said, though no further information has been released about what may have motivated the alleged shooter.
Newcomb-Donnelly also faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said. He was booked Wednesday into the Gwinnett jail, where he is being held without bond, jail records show.
About the Author