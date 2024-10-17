Gwinnett man arrested days after fatal shooting outside Latino market

A Gwinnett County man has been arrested several days after authorities say he shot and killed another man outside a Latino supermarket.

Donte Dieal Newcomb-Donnelly, 31, of Norcross, was taken into custody on multiple charges, including malice murder, Gwinnett police said Thursday. Police said he shot 41-year-old Anthony Bernard Miles on Oct. 11 outside Supermercado Mexicano at 4169 Jimmy Carter Boulevard.