Man killed in shooting outside Latino supermarket in Gwinnett

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Investigators believe the victim was standing in front of the store when he was approached by another man, according to Flynn. The two men spoke before the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim, Flynn said. The suspect then fled.

Officers and K-9 units set up a perimeter and are canvassing the area around the strip mall where Supermercado Mexicano is located, Flynn said.

Though the armed suspect has not been located, Flynn said there is no indication of a threat to public safety. The area is not known for a “significant criminal history,” Flynn said, but a police presence is expected to remain throughout the morning as officers continue their investigation.

Officials are not releasing further information about the victim until his next of kin can be notified, Flynn said.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.