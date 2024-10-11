Crime & Public Safety

Man killed in shooting outside Latino supermarket in Gwinnett

Gwinnett County police investigate a shooting outside Supermercado Mexicano on Jimmy Carter Boulevard, which is decorated for Halloween.

17 minutes ago

One man is dead and his suspected killer remains at large after a shooting outside a Latino supermarket in Gwinnett County on Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers were called to the Supermercado Mexicano at 4169 Jimmy Carter Boulevard around 7:45 a.m. after getting reports of gunshots at the store, Gwinnett police spokesman Sgt. Collin Flynn said at the scene. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in front of the market and took him to the hospital, where he died.

The victim has not been publicly identified. Store managers told investigators he was a regular at the market, Flynn said.

Gwinnett County police canvassed the area for the suspected shooter, who remains at large.

Investigators believe the victim was standing in front of the store when he was approached by another man, according to Flynn. The two men spoke before the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim, Flynn said. The suspect then fled.

Officers and K-9 units set up a perimeter and are canvassing the area around the strip mall where Supermercado Mexicano is located, Flynn said.

Though the armed suspect has not been located, Flynn said there is no indication of a threat to public safety. The area is not known for a “significant criminal history,” Flynn said, but a police presence is expected to remain throughout the morning as officers continue their investigation.

Officials are not releasing further information about the victim until his next of kin can be notified, Flynn said.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

