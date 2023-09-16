Gunman sought after fight at Sandy Springs nightclub turns deadly

Credit: Sandy Springs Police Department

Credit: Sandy Springs Police Department

A fight at a Sandy Springs nightclub turned fatal early Saturday morning and police say they are now trying to identify the suspected gunman.

Officers were called to La Dona on Northwood Drive, just off Roswell Road and south of I-285, around 1:10 a.m. regarding a person shot during a fight, authorities said. The suspect is accused of taking out a gun at some point during the fight and fatally shooting the victim, who has not been publicly identified.

Surveillance footage caught the suspected gunman leaving the venue, and he could be seen wearing a blue sleeveless shirt and black pants. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

The man, who officials added may have a connection to the Houston, Texas, area, was described as about 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to notify Sandy Springs police detective S. Voronkov at SVoronkov@SandySpringsGa.gov or 770-551-2562.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

