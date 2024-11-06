Griffin day care owner gets 20 years in prison after child cruelty conviction

The owner of a Griffin day care was sentenced to 20 years in prison after she was convicted on three counts of second-degree child cruelty.

The verdict was split for 64-year-old Connie Pound, as the Spalding County jury acquitted her on three other counts and could not reach a decision on three others, Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Marie G. Broder said in a statement. Jurors were presented with evidence alleging that multiple infants and toddlers had been injured while in Pound’s care between 2013 and 2022, Broder said.

The case began March 31, 2022, when a mother called police to report that her 15-month-old daughter had come home from Pound’s in-home day care with bruising on her head and neck. That followed a pattern in which her daughter came home several other times with unexplained bruising, Broder said.