Grand jury indicts suspect accused of hitting, killing woman at Cumberland Mall

A Cobb County grand jury has indicted a woman accused of intentionally striking and killing another woman with her car, according to the district attorney.

Vanessa Robinson, 18, was indicted this week on eight charges, including malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault following the July 16 crash.

Investigators believe Robinson “did intentionally strike said victim with a 2016 Nissan Sentra, which resulted in said victim’s death,” an arrest warrant states.

The impact critically injured Paige Jenkins, according to police. Jenkins, 25, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The incident happened around 4:50 p.m., the warrant states. No details were released about a possible motive for the assault.

Robinson, who lives in Fairburn, was arrested the following morning, Cobb jail records show. She was being held without bond Friday afternoon.

Jenkins, who lived in Douglasville, was a University of Georgia graduate and former cheerleader and gymnast, according to her online obituary. Her hobbies included hiking, cooking, reading and writing.

“As we bid farewell to Paige McKenzie Jenkins, let us remember her as a bright light in our lives,” her obituary states. “Her zest for life and unwavering positivity have left an indelible imprint on all those fortunate enough to have known her. Though she may be physically absent, her spirit will forever shine in our hearts.”

The grand jury also indicted other murder suspects, according to the DA.

Keiyotta India Cooper was indicted on four charges, including murder, after allegedly stabbing to death a man in a Marietta hotel. Cooper was arrested in June in Virginia, according to police. Authorities said they discovered the body of 37-year-old Dearish Morris at the Hospitality Inn along Delk Road after employees called 911 around 10 p.m. that day. The Marietta man was found dead on a bed “under extremely suspicious circumstances,” officials added.

Darius Favor Butler and Jeremiah Eshaun Howard were also both indicted on three charges of murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault following a May shootout near Woodstock. Anthony Jones, 28, died at the scene, police previously said.