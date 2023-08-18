Grand jury indicts suspect accused of hitting, killing woman at Cumberland Mall

Crime & Public Safety
By
23 minutes ago
X

A Cobb County grand jury has indicted a woman accused of intentionally striking and killing another woman with her car, according to the district attorney.

Vanessa Robinson, 18, was indicted this week on eight charges, including malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault following the July 16 crash.

Investigators believe Robinson “did intentionally strike said victim with a 2016 Nissan Sentra, which resulted in said victim’s death,” an arrest warrant states.

ExplorePolice: Suspect ‘intentionally’ hits, kills woman with car at Cumberland Mall

The impact critically injured Paige Jenkins, according to police. Jenkins, 25, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The incident happened around 4:50 p.m., the warrant states. No details were released about a possible motive for the assault.

Robinson, who lives in Fairburn, was arrested the following morning, Cobb jail records show. She was being held without bond Friday afternoon.

Jenkins, who lived in Douglasville, was a University of Georgia graduate and former cheerleader and gymnast, according to her online obituary. Her hobbies included hiking, cooking, reading and writing.

“As we bid farewell to Paige McKenzie Jenkins, let us remember her as a bright light in our lives,” her obituary states. “Her zest for life and unwavering positivity have left an indelible imprint on all those fortunate enough to have known her. Though she may be physically absent, her spirit will forever shine in our hearts.”

The grand jury also indicted other murder suspects, according to the DA.

Keiyotta India Cooper was indicted on four charges, including murder, after allegedly stabbing to death a man in a Marietta hotel. Cooper was arrested in June in Virginia, according to police. Authorities said they discovered the body of 37-year-old Dearish Morris at the Hospitality Inn along Delk Road after employees called 911 around 10 p.m. that day. The Marietta man was found dead on a bed “under extremely suspicious circumstances,” officials added.

Darius Favor Butler and Jeremiah Eshaun Howard were also both indicted on three charges of murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault following a May shootout near Woodstock. Anthony Jones, 28, died at the scene, police previously said.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

FROM OUR PUBLISHER
Historic week shows our commitment to informing you4h ago

Credit: AJC

THE GATHERING 2023
LIVE: Former Vice President Mike Pence: “I did my duty,” on January 6th

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The Jolt: Trump’s surrender at Fulton jail could upstage GOP debate
7h ago

Credit: Charlie Neibergall/AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Trump indictment: Breaking down the ‘criminal enterprise’
8h ago

Credit: Charlie Neibergall/AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Trump indictment: Breaking down the ‘criminal enterprise’
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

ONLY ON AJC
TORPY: Thick Trump indictment means the legal fun is just starting
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

Cadaver dogs searching Newton ponds for man reported missing 3 months ago
12m ago
Failure to process bloody scene leads to Clayton County internal probe
1h ago
UPDATE
Father of missing DeKalb 2-year-old arrested; boy still missing
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Darnell Wilburn/ Kennesaw State

KSU student’s baseball app among best at Apple coding challenge
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter will celebrate 96th birthday with butterflies
Politics: How to follow updates about Erick Erickson's event, the Gathering
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top