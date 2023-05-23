BreakingNews
Atlanta police chief expects to move into new training center by December 2024
Cops: 1 dead, 1 injured after shootout during Cobb armed robbery attempt

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Two men were shot in Woodstock on Saturday as they attempted to rob two other men at gunpoint and found themselves in a shootout, authorities said.

Anthony Jones, 28, and Darius Butler, 20, were both injured as they attempted to commit the robbery at an apartment building on Buckline Court, Cobb County police spokesman Officer Aaron Wilson said. Jones and Butler were also accompanied by a third suspect who was not publicly identified.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene from his gunshot wounds, Wilson said, while Butler was injured and is now in police custody. He is facing counts of aggravated assault, armed robbery and felony murder, Wilson said.

No further details have been released, including the severity of Butler’s injuries.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

