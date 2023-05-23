Cops: 1 dead, 1 injured after shootout during Cobb armed robbery attempt

Anthony Jones, 28, and Darius Butler, 20, were both injured as they attempted to commit the robbery at an apartment building on Buckline Court, Cobb County police spokesman Officer Aaron Wilson said. Jones and Butler were also accompanied by a third suspect who was not publicly identified.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene from his gunshot wounds, Wilson said, while Butler was injured and is now in police custody. He is facing counts of aggravated assault, armed robbery and felony murder, Wilson said.