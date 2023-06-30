Woman flees to Virginia after fatally stabbing man at Marietta motel, cops say

Crime & Public Safety
By
40 minutes ago
X

A woman accused of stabbing a man to death at a Marietta motel last week fled the state, only to be taken into custody hours later, police announced Friday.

Keiyotta India Cooper, 30, was arrested June 21 in eastern Virginia after a traffic stop. Cooper, who is being held at the Caroline County Jail on unrelated charges, is facing charges of murder, theft by taking and felony aggravated assault in the Cobb County case, according to police.

Authorities said they discovered the body of 37-year-old Dearish Morris at the Hospitality Inn along Delk Road after employees called 911 around 10 p.m. that day. The Marietta man was found dead on a bed “under extremely suspicious circumstances,” officials added.

During the early phases of the investigation, deputies with the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office contacted local detectives to report that Cooper was in custody there and they suspected that she may have been involved in a homicide in Marietta.

“Although investigators from the two agencies were hundreds of miles apart, they were able to piece together the circumstances behind Morris’ death only hours after it occurred,” according to Marietta police.

Authorities said they were able to deduce that Cooper visited Morris at the motel around 4 p.m., and for “reasons unknown,” Cooper fatally stabbed Morris multiple times.

The woman, who police said is from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, allegedly did not render aid to the victim and is accused of concealing his death from a hotel representative who knocked on the door to collect payment.

Shortly after, police said Cooper took a vehicle that had been loaned to Morris and left the state. The owner of the vehicle tracked it to Virginia using a GPS device and notified authorities in that state, leading to the eventual traffic stop and arrest.

An investigation into Morris’ death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb police Detective Reyes at 770-794-5363.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE: Mother arrested in death of child found decaying in DeKalb closet1h ago

IMPACT IN GA.: Supreme Court strikes down student loan forgiveness plan
1h ago

Credit: AP

Supreme Court rules for designer who doesn't want to make websites for gay couples
54m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Zoo Atlanta to close early on the hottest day so far this summer
6h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Zoo Atlanta to close early on the hottest day so far this summer
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia pecan growers rebound from tariffs, a pandemic and hurricanes
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE: Mother arrested in death of child found decaying in DeKalb closet
1h ago
Man killed after dispute ends in gunfire in SE Atlanta
2h ago
Police ID teen fatally struck by vehicle in Gwinnett
19h ago
Featured

Credit: custom

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
6 tips for running in the AJC Peachtree’s famous heat and humidity
5h ago
End of an era: Bill Thorn has run in every AJC Peachtree Road Race, but not this year
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top