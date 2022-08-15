Governor taps former Cobb police chief to head GBI

Register began his career in law enforcement in Bibb County in 1982. He served 23 years in the U.S. Army Special Operations, which included combat operations in Afghanistan, the governor’s office said.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity Governor Kemp has given me and I look forward to serving this great state as it’s GBI Director,” Register said.

The governor thanked Reynolds for his contributions to the agency, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and the widespread social unrest of 2020.

“As he continues to serve his fellow Georgians in a new capacity, Marty and I wish him the very best and congratulate him on leaving an enduring mark on the agency,” Kemp said of Reynolds.

In a statement, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office congratulated Register on his appointment.

“Assistant Chief Michael Register is a dynamic leader and law enforcement professional. He has been instrumental in helping Sheriff Owens transform the culture at the sheriff’s office,” the statement reads. “Sheriff Owens and the men and women of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office express our appreciation for his service to the people of Cobb County and we wish him all the best in his new role serving our great state.”

Register is a former member of the Georgia POST Council, the Judicial Qualification Commission, and served on the executive board of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces.

He is working on getting a doctorate in strategic leadership from Liberty University, has a Masters in public administration from Columbus State University and is a graduate of the FBI’s National Executive Institute.