Fentanyl overdoses spike in Cobb, public health officials warn

Missy Owen, founder of the Davis Direction Foundation, a substance abuse recovery organization in Marietta, spoke to the Board of Commissioners when the settlement was approved in July, citing fentanyl as a top concern.

“In the past three months alone, 30 people went to the ER at Cobb Hospital for fentanyl poisoning,” she said. “Fifteen of those 30 believed they were taking something other than fentanyl.”

Cobb has remained one of the top counties in Georgia for opioid overdose deaths, which spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

This year, the county received federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act — $25.7 million is designated for community health, the top spending priority in the investment plan. Under the community health umbrella, the county plans to allot $12 million for mental health, $7.5 million for public health disparities and $3.6 million for substance abuse prevention and rehabilitation initiatives.

Resources are available from Cobb and Douglas Public Health, including information on preventing and treating opioid overdose and how to seek treatment for substance abuse.