BreakingNews
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
ajc logo
X

GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench

Decatur, Thursday June 9, 2022 —Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Vic Reynolds, talks with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this month. (TYSON HORNE / TYSON.HORNE@AJC.COM)

Combined ShapeCaption
Decatur, Thursday June 9, 2022 —Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Vic Reynolds, talks with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this month. (TYSON HORNE / TYSON.HORNE@AJC.COM)

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago
Gov. Brian Kemp will name a replacement to head GBI soon

GBI Director Vic Reynolds has been appointed one of two new Cobb County Superior Court judges, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday.

Reynolds has served as the GBI’s director since February 2019. His replacement to lead the agency, which includes a staff of more than 950, has not yet been named.

Deputy Attorney General Julie Adams Jacobs will fill the second vacancy on the Cobb bench. On May 1, longtime Judges LaTain Kell and Mary Staley Clark retired.

Reynolds, a former police officer, is a former Cobb District Attorney and also served as the former chief magistrate judge of Cobb. A former partner in the law firm of Berry and Reynolds, he has a degree in criminal justice from Georgia Southern University and a law degree from Georgia State College of Law.

In 2019, Kemp called Reynolds a “bold leader” when announcing he would succeed Vernon Keenan as head of the state law enforcement agency. Keenan retired after 15 years of leading the GBI.

“As district attorney, Vic led efforts to dismantle gangs and protect local families from crime and violence,” Kemp said. “As GBI Director, he will work around the clock to ensure a safer, stronger Georgia.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Julie Adams Jacobs has been appointed as a Cobb County superior court judge, Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday.

Credit: Courtesy: Gov. Kemp's office

Julie Adams Jacobs has been appointed as a Cobb County superior court judge, Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday.

Credit: Courtesy: Gov. Kemp's office

Combined ShapeCaption
Julie Adams Jacobs has been appointed as a Cobb County superior court judge, Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday.

Credit: Courtesy: Gov. Kemp's office

Credit: Courtesy: Gov. Kemp's office

Jacobs joined the Georgia Attorney General’s Office in 2003, serving as the deputy attorney general of the commercial transactions and litigation division. She provided general representation to state agencies and authorities various business matters, including contract disputes, procurement, banking, lottery operations, bankruptcy, securities and hospital acquisitions, Kemp’s office said.

After earning a political science degree from Georgia State University, Jacobs graduated from the Emory University School of Law in 2003.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion16m ago
Justin Ross Harris’ ex-wife reacts to decision reversing his murder conviction
23h ago
What did Jeff Dauler say about Davi Crimmins getting fired from the Bert Show?
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
19h ago
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
19h ago
Airport chaos: European travel runs into pandemic cutbacks
23h ago
The Latest
Police: Man shot by maintenance worker in parking deck of Buckhead apartments
49m ago
UPDATE: Cobb man arrested again after escape from custody at hospital
1h ago
‘No hesitation’: Local officers train for active shooter incidents
5h ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top