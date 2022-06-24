GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench

GBI Director Vic Reynolds has been appointed one of two new Cobb County Superior Court judges, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday.
Reynolds has served as the GBI’s director since February 2019. His replacement to lead the agency, which includes a staff of more than 950, has not yet been named.
Deputy Attorney General Julie Adams Jacobs will fill the second vacancy on the Cobb bench. On May 1, longtime Judges LaTain Kell and Mary Staley Clark retired.
Reynolds, a former police officer, is a former Cobb District Attorney and also served as the former chief magistrate judge of Cobb. A former partner in the law firm of Berry and Reynolds, he has a degree in criminal justice from Georgia Southern University and a law degree from Georgia State College of Law.
In 2019, Kemp called Reynolds a “bold leader” when announcing he would succeed Vernon Keenan as head of the state law enforcement agency. Keenan retired after 15 years of leading the GBI.
“As district attorney, Vic led efforts to dismantle gangs and protect local families from crime and violence,” Kemp said. “As GBI Director, he will work around the clock to ensure a safer, stronger Georgia.”
Jacobs joined the Georgia Attorney General’s Office in 2003, serving as the deputy attorney general of the commercial transactions and litigation division. She provided general representation to state agencies and authorities various business matters, including contract disputes, procurement, banking, lottery operations, bankruptcy, securities and hospital acquisitions, Kemp’s office said.
After earning a political science degree from Georgia State University, Jacobs graduated from the Emory University School of Law in 2003.
