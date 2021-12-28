GBI investigates 100th officer-involved shooting of year

Neither of the officers’ names were released. A Savannah police spokesperson said both were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the GBI investigation.

Savannah police will investigate the armed robbery while the GBI handles the shooting. Investigators recovered a handgun and bundles of money from the scene, according to the GBI.

Monday’s incident marked the 100th shooting involving law enforcement that the GBI has investigated so far this year. In 2020, GBI investigators responded to 96 officer-involved shootings across the state. The state agency eclipsed that total Dec. 21, when Shawn Martin was shot by two officers in Savannah and later died after authorities said he emerged from a closet swinging a knife.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.