You’ve goat to be kidding me.
Duluth police are warning about a baa-d to the bone goat, who remains on the loose after outrunning law enforcement in Gwinnett County.
After making some mischief in Suwanee, police said the “hooved Houdini” went on a several mile trek toward Duluth, where it was spotted by residents “trotting down Peachtree Industria Boulevard like it had somewhere very important to be.”
It’s unclear if its hurried hoofbeats were heard striking pavement along the Duluth road, but “apparently, it had unfinished business" there, police said.
Officers responded and butted in as they tried to corral the escape artist, who appeared to look toward greener pastures.
The nimble fella then made its way to Albion Farm Road, where it hopped over some fences and “outsmarted” law enforcement “by disappearing into backyards,” police said.
It’s unclear if the animal made any bleating taunts at the pursuing officers. Or if it was kid-ding around at one point.
Police said they had no idea how the goat got to Duluth or where it will be browsing next, but Gwinnett Animal Control was contacted and will follow up.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact animal control at 770-339-3200 or police at 770-476-4151.
“If you see our adventurous visitor, please give us or animal control a call,” police said.
