Global Black Pride conference will continue after event space vandalism

Global Black Pride organizers released a statement late Wednesday calling the incident “disheartening and deeply troubling.”

“Today, our community faced a hateful attack, with property destroyed at the venue of our convening and our flag desecrated,” organizers said. “Despite this, we are resolute in our commitment to celebrating Black Pride... Our events will continue throughout the rest of the week, the weekend and beyond. Healing and joy are our priorities in a world that often harbors hate.”

Police have not said if the hotel guest suspected of vandalizing the event center has been identified, and it’s not clear if the attack could be prosecuted as a hate crime. No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police investigators are continuing to investigate and the department dispatched its LGBTQ liaison unit to the scene. Global Black Pride event organizers thanked the APD and mayor’s office for their support.

Global Black Pride will continue hosting events through Labor Day in partnership with Atlanta Black Pride Weekend and the City of Atlanta. The conference is held every two years, and this week’s event is the second time attendees have gathered in person. The last conference took place in Toronto in 2022. Events include a health and human rights conference, political leaders roundtable, award dinners and a freedom march.

“We will not be deterred, and we will not allow hate (to) stop us from celebrating our pride and resilience,” the organization’s statement said.