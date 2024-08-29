Global Black Pride conference will continue after event space vandalism

The organizers of the Global Black Pride conference plan to continue their scheduled events in Atlanta despite the fact that their event space was badly vandalized at their Midtown hotel.
Global Black Pride, an organization that celebrates Black LGBTQ+ communities around the world, has been hosting its first U.S. event in Atlanta this week. On Wednesday morning, organizers and attendees found the event’s main gathering space trashed at the Starling Hotel on 14th Street in Midtown, according to Atlanta police. A drunken hotel guest appeared to vandalize the event space at the Hilton-managed property late Tuesday night, police said.
Video of the scene shows merchandise, furniture and decorations scattered everywhere in a large conference hall. The suspected vandal went so far as to defecate on the organization’s flag, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Global Black Pride organizers released a statement late Wednesday calling the incident “disheartening and deeply troubling.”
“Today, our community faced a hateful attack, with property destroyed at the venue of our convening and our flag desecrated,” organizers said. “Despite this, we are resolute in our commitment to celebrating Black Pride... Our events will continue throughout the rest of the week, the weekend and beyond. Healing and joy are our priorities in a world that often harbors hate.”
Police have not said if the hotel guest suspected of vandalizing the event center has been identified, and it’s not clear if the attack could be prosecuted as a hate crime. No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Police investigators are continuing to investigate and the department dispatched its LGBTQ liaison unit to the scene. Global Black Pride event organizers thanked the APD and mayor’s office for their support.
Global Black Pride will continue hosting events through Labor Day in partnership with Atlanta Black Pride Weekend and the City of Atlanta. The conference is held every two years, and this week’s event is the second time attendees have gathered in person. The last conference took place in Toronto in 2022. Events include a health and human rights conference, political leaders roundtable, award dinners and a freedom march.
“We will not be deterred, and we will not allow hate (to) stop us from celebrating our pride and resilience,” the organization’s statement said.
