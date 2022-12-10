‘Get closer to your kids’: Family, friends remember slain 12-year-old

“We thank you, God, that for 12 plus years, (Zyion) blessed us with smiles and with memories that count never be erased,” the Rev. Ron Sailor said. “We thank you God, that although we cannot touch his hands, hold his neck, hear his voice, laugh at his jokes, we declare, God, that there are something death will never take away from us.”

As of Dec. 4, Zyion was one of at least 71 children under the age of 18 shot in metro Atlanta this year. Of them, at least 37 have died.

Zyion’s cousin, T’Asia Charles, talked through her exhaustion and despair of seeing kids her own age pick up guns and engage in violence.

“I watch people become more and more inhumane and killing others mercilessly,” she said. “I see the young siblings that he left, the twin sister whom he shared the same room with, who he shared the same heart with has to feel a detachment.”

Zyion was seen walking with a group of teenagers after leaving Atlantic Station the day of the shooting, according to investigators. One of those firing shots — including the one that killed Zyion — was in the same group, police said. A 15- and 16-year-old have been arrested in the incident, but their names were not released. Both have been charged with two counts of murder, aggravated assault and gang charges.

“What I was able to determine through my investigation is that Zyion was killed from this person’s bullet,” homicide Detective Jarion Shephard said. “This person is also part of Zyion’s group. There was not a back-and-forth shootout between the second male who’s now deceased.”

After Zyion was shot, the group continued walking, boarding a MARTA train at the Arts Center station, according to police. Video from the train appeared to show the teens gloating and celebrating, Shephard said.

“During the train ride, they antagonized different customers,” Shephard said of the group. “They flashed their waistband, gesturing like they were going to pull their weapon out. They flashed gang signs, they antagonized another group at a gas station and they also seemed to be celebrating, making gestures and talking about the shooting.”

Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said the two suspects arrested were students in the Atlanta public school system. The 16-year-old was captured in New York City with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service. Additional arrests are possible, Hampton said.

Near the end of the funeral, people spoke about needed change to help the youth put the guns down, to help children stay away from crimes and to ensure no more children are killed due to gun violence.

“You going to have to put the gun down. The system is designed for y’all to fail. They handing out more time than y’all can imagine,” one community member said. “First of all, you have to respect your parents. And parents, you have to demand your respect.”

Zyion’s grandmother Sandra Durden explained that family and community must always stick together, making sure no one falls apart or gets left behind. She asked the community to keep her family in mind as they continue navigating a world without Zyion.

“I’m asking you all, please, please ... pray for my child, she’s going to need it. Pray for (Zyion’s) twin sister, she’s going to need it,” Durden said. “Get closer to your kids. Please, kids, put the guns down. Guns kill, they kill.”