Inside City Hall: Atlanta mourns fatal shooting of 12-year-old Zyion Charles

Councilman Michael Julian Bond said they need to speak with different agencies to extend the time when recreational centers and schools are open. Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet said their 911 operations need more access to cameras on private property. Councilwoman Mary Norwood said they need to revise the juvenile system and hold youth organizations accountable if they receive city funds.

Councilwoman Andre Boone suggested use of the “scared straight” concept where juveniles visit jail to meet criminals as a deterrent for bad behavior. Councilman Byron Amos said the city as a whole needs to intervene to keep children safe.

---

Atlanta’s lawmakers want more information about local incarceration as the city detention center begins to lease 700 beds to Fulton County to alleviate its jail overcrowding. The council can’t stop the lease, but some councilmembers are still seeking ways to remove some people from jail.

Councilwoman Waites said she wants to know about Fulton jail’s staffing issues. She asked for information about the jail’s mentally ill population after a mentally ill inmate died at the jail last week. She also wants to know how many inmates endured lice outbreaks and other infestations amid reports about lice and malnourishment at Fulton’s jail.

Additionally, Waites wants to know how many Fulton detainees have monkeypox and the coronavirus. Finally, she wants info on the number of violent incidents involving inmates.

---

In case you missed it: Atlanta Housing Commission Chair Andy Schneggenburger told councilmembers two weeks ago that they should deploy the city’s new affordable housing trust fund as grants or equity. He then said they need to prioritize those funds for households earning up to 50% of the area median income, which is $48,200 for a family of four.

He also urged them to find ways to put $100 million into the fund. He said plans to put $10 to $15 million into the fund annually is “wholly inadequate.”

---

A new report from the mayor’s office found that Atlanta’s Summer Youth Employment Program placed 3,007 youth ages 14-24 into paid employment and internship roles in 93 worksites citywide. Ultimately, the city paid more than $1.4 million to these participants, while the participating businesses paid the youth more than $2.5 million.

---

Finally, city council is reviewing several new pieces of legislation, including an ordinance to create the mayor’s Office of Sustainability and Resilience. The council is also considering a $4.5 million investment into Atlanta’s faith-based affordable housing initiative. Additionally, the city might donate $600,000 in Housing Trust Funds to cover utilities for Forest Cove residents.

Send us tips and feedback at Wilborn.Nobles@ajc.com.