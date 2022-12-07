BREAKING: Atlanta police plan update on deadly 17th Street bridge shooting

“I cried out for help,” Deerica Charles, the boy’s mother, told the committee. “I cried out for it. I promise y’all, I cried out for it.”

Meanwhile, Kameron was dedicated to boxing, a sport he began as a young child, his family and coach said after his death. He dreamed of competing in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, his coach said.

“I don’t know where we go from here,” said his mother, Tiffany Smith. “But Kameron was my whole world. Now I have to figure out what’s next. That was my baby boy.”

Investigators have said a group of children and teens was escorted off the Atlantic Station property for unruly behavior and for violating the 3 p.m. curfew. From there, the group walked to the nearby bridge, where shots were fired, according to investigators.

Video surveillance cameras captured the shooting and led investigators to believe as many as three people fired shots. After the shooting, a group of teens then boarded a MARTA train at the Arts Center station. Train cameras showed the teens celebrating and showing guns to other passengers as they rode through the city, police previously said.

Homicide investigators earlier this week asked for help from the public to identify those seen in surveillance videos. A $10,000 reward was offered in the case.

Friday evening, faith leaders and community members gathered on the 17th Street bridge to pray and urge a call for the end of gun violence in the city. Holding signs and lighting candles, those in attendance also remembered the victims who lost their lives in the shooting.

