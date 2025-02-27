Georgia Supreme Court selects next chief justice

Georgia’s Supreme Court justices on Thursday unanimously elected Presiding Justice Nels Peterson as the next leader of the state’s highest court.
Peterson, appointed to Georgia’s Supreme Court in 2016, will take over for outgoing Chief Justice Michael P. Boggs, who announced this week he is resigning at the end of March, citing family commitments as the reason for his departure.
The state’s top judge is a position traditionally given to the justice with the most time served on the court, which is Peterson. The court on Thursday also selected Justice Sarah Hawkins Warren as its next presiding justice.
The new roles take effect April 1.
Prior to his 2016 appointment by then-Gov. Nathan Deal, Peterson served on the Georgia Court of Appeals, as general counsel for the University System of Georgia, as Georgia’s first solicitor general in the Attorney General’s Office and as executive counsel to the governor. He was elected to full six-year terms in 2018 and 2024.
Before entering state government, Peterson practiced law at King & Spalding in Atlanta and also clerked for Chief Judge William H. Pryor Jr. on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. He is a graduate of Kennesaw State University and Harvard Law School, according to his biography on the Georgia Supreme Court’s website.
Peterson lives in Cobb County with his wife, Jennifer, and their two children.
The chief justice, who serves a single four-year term, is the leader of Georgia’s judicial branch and the spokesperson for the state Supreme Court. They preside over oral arguments and deliberations, and also chair the Judicial Council of Georgia, the judicial branch’s policymaking body.
Boggs’ announcement that he will step down at the end of March came just three months after voters reelected him to another six-year term. His departure gives Republican Gov. Brian Kemp the chance to appoint another replacement to the powerful court that is often the final say in contentious public policy disputes.
The resignation means that Kemp, who still has two years left in his term, will have appointed a majority of the nine-member court. Kemp previously appointed justices Verda Colvin, Shawn Ellen LaGrua, Carla McMillian and Andrew Pinson.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Georgia chief justice to resign in March; Brian Kemp will appoint a replacement
Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Boggs cited family and personal reasons for stepping down just four months after he was elected to another six-year term.
Featured
Credit: John Spink
Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate
Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.
MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?
Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.
CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister
Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake