ajc logo
X

Metro Atlanta attorney charged with murder testifies in his own defense

Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt listens to testimony Monday during his Fulton County murder trial.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Combined ShapeCaption
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt listens to testimony Monday during his Fulton County murder trial.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Facing a murder charge after running over a man he believed threw a golf ball at his Mercedes, a metro Atlanta attorney took the stand Thursday in his own defense.

Bryan Keith Schmitt, 51, told a Fulton County jury he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard as he pulled into a Sandy Springs driveway to question him about possibly damaging his car.

“I see it in my head every day, an emotional Schmitt told defense attorney Don Samuel. “It’s a mistake that I have struggled with for three years.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Hamid Jahangard

Credit: H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel obituary

Hamid Jahangard

Credit: H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel obituary

Combined ShapeCaption
Hamid Jahangard

Credit: H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel obituary

Credit: H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel obituary

Schmitt is accused of intentionally ramming Jahangard with his Mercedes on July 30, 2019, outside a home owned by the victim. Jahangard, a 60-year-old father of two, suffered a skull fracture and a broken leg after being hit by Schmitt’s car. The real estate developer died in the hospital three days later.

ExploreTrial underway for attorney accused of purposely running over, killing man

Footage of the fatal wreck was captured on two cameras: one clip from the dashboard of a passing work truck and another from a home’s security camera across the street. The footage appeared to show Schmitt quickly turn left across traffic on River Valley Road, striking Jahangard as he stood next to three trash bins at the edge of the driveway.

Schmitt had driven past Jahangard moments earlier, but turned around and confronted the real estate developer after hearing something hit his car.

“I heard a very loud bang, like a knocking noise on the front of car,” he told the jury. “I realized what had likely happened was he had bounced the ball and it took an odd bounce and hit my car.”

Surveillance footage appeared to show Jahangard bouncing a golf ball off the driveway while speaking on the phone as Schmitt drove by about 5:15 p.m. The attorney’s 2011 sedan had numerous dings and dents, investigators said, but Schmitt was unable to pinpoint the exact area where the golf ball struck his car.

The two exchanged words before Schmitt decided to pull into the driveway, he said from the stand, and he was taken aback by how confrontative Jahangard had been.

ExplorePolice: Attorney said fight over golf ball led to death of Atlanta investor

“I was shocked. He was very dismissive,” he said. “We were across two lanes of traffic and he yelled across the road, “get the (expletive) out of here. It took me back. I was really surprised.”

With traffic backing up behind him on the busy road, Schmitt said he made the decision to pull into the driveway, speak with Jahangard and “try and understand what had happened.”

“I realized at this point we’re not having effective communication, an effective exchange,” he said. “I realized the best thing to do was to pull into the driveway and sort out what had happened.”

But Schmitt underestimated his car’s turning radius, he said. He hit the curb with his right front tire before colliding with the trashcans and ultimately the victim. Surveillance footage appeared to show the attorney apply his brakes just before the collision.

Video also showed Schmitt quickly hopping out of his car and trying to help the injured Jahangard, who was bleeding from his ears after the fatal head injury. Schmitt, who received first aid training during his time in the U.S. Army, said he placed the Jahangard on his back and tried to stabilize his head as he waited for help to arrive.

“It was like auto-pilot at that point. My training in first aid took over,” Schmitt said. “I could see the blood coming from his head.”

Schmitt was allowed to leave the scene in his car. But Sandy Springs investigators later came to his home in search of Jahangard’s cellphone, which his daughter had tracked to an address about two miles from the crash. The phone was found underneath Schmitt’s driver side windshield wiper. Schmitt had no idea it was there, he said.

Schmitt, who works as in-house counsel for a software development company, is charged with murder, two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Before his arrest in this case, he had never received so much as a traffic ticket, he told Samuel, his attorney.

Samuel, a prominent Atlanta defense lawyer, was Schmitt’s criminal law professor at Georgia State University. The state is expected to cross-examine the defendant after lunch.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Editors' Picks
ajc.com

Class 2A blog: Week 5 games to watch2h ago
Atlanta police officers and a K-9 unit were investigating Thursday after a man was shot on Neal Street in a residential area of northwest Atlanta.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 injured in shootings under investigation in Atlanta
1h ago
Milton's Ahmad Junearick (32) rushes with Roswell's Doneiko Slaughter (3) and Will Troutman (9) defending during the first quarter of Friday's game. (John Amis/Special)

Georgia’s 466 high school football teams ranked by county
Atlanta Braves' Ian Anderson delivers a pitch during the first inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

Braves’ Ian Anderson suffers oblique strain amid rough season
15h ago
Atlanta Braves' Ian Anderson delivers a pitch during the first inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

Braves’ Ian Anderson suffers oblique strain amid rough season
15h ago
Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud gives reliever Jesse Chavez a fist pump after he came in to shut down the Reds on Aug. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

For Jesse Chavez, success with the Braves is all about familiarity
8h ago
The Latest
Officers were called to the city park on Woodstock Road around 9:30 p.m. after a man was found suffering from injuries to his head on one of the trails, Roswell police said.

Credit: custom

Roswell police investigating suspected assault in city park
8m ago
Where to pay your respects to slain Cobb County Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr.
20m ago
UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 injured in shootings under investigation in Atlanta
1h ago
Featured
Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey, formerly of Georgia Tech, during a game against Central Arkansas at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Sept. 10, 2022 in Oxford, Miss. (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

Credit: Joshua McCoy

After transfer, Jared Ivey coming back to Georgia Tech with Ole Miss
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
Photos: London pays respects to Queen Elizabeth II
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top