Metro Atlanta attorney charged with murder testifies in his own defense

Footage of the fatal wreck was captured on two cameras: one clip from the dashboard of a passing work truck and another from a home’s security camera across the street. The footage appeared to show Schmitt quickly turn left across traffic on River Valley Road, striking Jahangard as he stood next to three trash bins at the edge of the driveway.

Schmitt had driven past Jahangard moments earlier, but turned around and confronted the real estate developer after hearing something hit his car.

“I heard a very loud bang, like a knocking noise on the front of car,” he told the jury. “I realized what had likely happened was he had bounced the ball and it took an odd bounce and hit my car.”

Surveillance footage appeared to show Jahangard bouncing a golf ball off the driveway while speaking on the phone as Schmitt drove by about 5:15 p.m. The attorney’s 2011 sedan had numerous dings and dents, investigators said, but Schmitt was unable to pinpoint the exact area where the golf ball struck his car.

The two exchanged words before Schmitt decided to pull into the driveway, he said from the stand, and he was taken aback by how confrontative Jahangard had been.

“I was shocked. He was very dismissive,” he said. “We were across two lanes of traffic and he yelled across the road, “get the (expletive) out of here. It took me back. I was really surprised.”

With traffic backing up behind him on the busy road, Schmitt said he made the decision to pull into the driveway, speak with Jahangard and “try and understand what had happened.”

“I realized at this point we’re not having effective communication, an effective exchange,” he said. “I realized the best thing to do was to pull into the driveway and sort out what had happened.”

But Schmitt underestimated his car’s turning radius, he said. He hit the curb with his right front tire before colliding with the trashcans and ultimately the victim. Surveillance footage appeared to show the attorney apply his brakes just before the collision.

Video also showed Schmitt quickly hopping out of his car and trying to help the injured Jahangard, who was bleeding from his ears after the fatal head injury. Schmitt, who received first aid training during his time in the U.S. Army, said he placed the Jahangard on his back and tried to stabilize his head as he waited for help to arrive.

“It was like auto-pilot at that point. My training in first aid took over,” Schmitt said. “I could see the blood coming from his head.”

Schmitt was allowed to leave the scene in his car. But Sandy Springs investigators later came to his home in search of Jahangard’s cellphone, which his daughter had tracked to an address about two miles from the crash. The phone was found underneath Schmitt’s driver side windshield wiper. Schmitt had no idea it was there, he said.

Schmitt, who works as in-house counsel for a software development company, is charged with murder, two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Before his arrest in this case, he had never received so much as a traffic ticket, he told Samuel, his attorney.

Samuel, a prominent Atlanta defense lawyer, was Schmitt’s criminal law professor at Georgia State University. The state is expected to cross-examine the defendant after lunch.

