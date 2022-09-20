BREAKING: Metro Atlanta attorney guilty of murder in road rage slaying

Schmitt was driving home from work July 30, 2019, when he heard something slam into the front of his sedan on River Valley Road. He stopped for a moment before turning around to question Jahangard, a real estate investor who had been bouncing a golf ball at the edge of the driveway while talking on his phone.

The two exchanged words across traffic after Schmitt stopped his car in the road. Schmitt then made an abrupt left turn onto the driveway, striking the curb, a couple trashcans and Jahangard.

Schmitt, who took the stand last week, told the jury he wanted to pull in next to Jahangard and “sort out what had happened,” but underestimated his car’s turning radius. Prosecutors contended he purposely rammed the 60-year-old in a fit of rage, causing the skull fractures that resulted in Jahangard’s death days later.

Prosecutor Pat Dutcher said Schmitt knew the victim was standing there, but “acted out of anger” when he turned his wheel and stepped on the gas.

“It was a violent death. It was a gruesome death,” Dutcher told the jury in his closing arguments. “It was a death that left him suffering in the hospital for two days until he was pronounced brain dead.”

Jurors were shown footage of the deadly crash from two angles: a clip from the dashboard of a passing HVAC truck and another from a home’s security camera across the street. The video showed Schmitt make an abrupt left across traffic before hitting Jahangard with the front of his car.

Schmitt immediately jumped out of his running vehicle and rendered aid to the injured Jahangard. Surveillance footage also appeared to show him braking just before the crash, defense attorney Don Samuel noted in his closing arguments.

“He puts the brakes on. He veers to the right. He’s not accelerating as fast as he could,” Samuel said. “These are all signals this was not intentional.”

Schmitt’s attorney said a person would have to be “psychopath” to intentionally run someone down during daylight hours with plenty of witnesses around.

Prosecutors drilled down on erroneous statements made by Schmitt to first responders and bystanders. He first said Jahangard “jumped in front” of his car, then told police Jahangard pushed a trashcan in front of his car, forcing him to swerve around it.

After three hours of deliberations, the jury asked to see the written statement Schmitt gave Sandy Springs police.

The attorney’s 2011 sedan had numerous dings and dents, investigators said, but Schmitt was unable to pinpoint the exact area where the golf ball struck his car.

He was allowed to leave the scene in his car that night. But Sandy Springs investigators later came to his townhome in search of Jahangard’s cellphone, which his daughters had tracked to an address about two miles from the crash. Police located the phone below Schmitt’s driver side windshield wiper, but Schmitt said he had no idea it was there.

After the verdict was read, Superior Court Judge Melynee Leftridge said she is prepared to sentence Schmitt today.

