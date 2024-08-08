Georgia mother found dead in vehicle outside DeKalb grocery store

Toran and her boyfriend of two months, Barritz Martin, had been arguing and the woman’s mother asked him to leave her home, according to the Missing People in America Facebook page, which compiles information on various cases. Martin later returned and picked up Toran.

It was the last time Toran’s family saw her alive.

The following day, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into Toran’s disappearance. The sheriff’s office said she was believed to be traveling with Martin to the Atlanta area.

Toran was a mother of three, according to a GoFundMe page created to assist her family.

“Shekema was deeply loved by her family and friends and made an impact on this community,” the fundraiser’s organizer posted.

The funeral for Toran will be held Aug. 17 in Hephzibah.