Medical examiner rules death of woman in SW Atlanta an accident

A woman found Sunday at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta died accidentally, authorities said.
Details are limited, but Atlanta police said a woman was found dead around 2:45 p.m. at 765 McDaniel St., an address that corresponds to the Heritage Station apartment homes and senior village.
The victim “sustained a possible laceration” at the complex, where homicide investigators remained on Sunday afternoon, police said.
Police later said that the victim “may have had an accident that was medically related.”
The Fulton County Medical Examiner said Monday the woman was bleeding from a medical port, and “the manner of death is an accident.”
Officials have not provided additional details about what led to the incident.
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct information about how the woman was injured and has been further edited for clarity.
