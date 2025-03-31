1 dead in southwest Atlanta neighborhood shooting

A shooting left one man dead in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to police.
Atlanta officers were called to the 100 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard shortly before 4 p.m. The area is just north of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Washington Park neighborhood.
When police arrived, they found the man, whose name has not been released, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials have not said what they believe led up to the shooting, but police homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith told Channel 2 Action News that it was a domestic situation “between the decedent and his sister, the sister being the shooter.”
“The sister has been transported to headquarters for questioning,” he told the news station.
No other details have been released by police.
