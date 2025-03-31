Breaking: U.S. military vehicle recovered in Lithuania, fate of 4 Georgia-based soldiers unknown
Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

1 dead in southwest Atlanta neighborhood shooting

By
32 minutes ago

A shooting left one man dead in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Atlanta officers were called to the 100 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard shortly before 4 p.m. The area is just north of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Washington Park neighborhood.

When police arrived, they found the man, whose name has not been released, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not said what they believe led up to the shooting, but police homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith told Channel 2 Action News that it was a domestic situation “between the decedent and his sister, the sister being the shooter.”

“The sister has been transported to headquarters for questioning,” he told the news station.

No other details have been released by police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

A man was found dead outside a home in Rockdale County on Sunday morning after being shot, the sheriff's office said.

Credit: AJC

Man found shot to death in front yard of Rockdale home, deputies say

Armed man shot by Atlanta police while standing over car repairman, GBI says

Man fatally shot near home in SE Atlanta

The Latest

The shooting happened at the intersection of Luckie and Mills streets in downtown Atlanta.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Man dead after downtown Atlanta shooting, police say

1h ago

Police investigating fatal stabbing at troubled SW Atlanta apartments

Man found shot to death in front yard of Rockdale home, deputies say

Featured

Nearly all of Georgia will be under a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Severe storms could bring hail, brief tornadoes in Georgia

Atlanta records two highest pollen levels in 35 years this weekend

AJC Her+Story series launches with first profile, coverage of women in business

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is launching a new series called AJC Her+Story to highlight women founders, creators, executives and professionals in metro Atlanta.