GBI: Man shot to death by DEA agents serving warrants in Clayton

The GBI is investigating after a man was shot to death by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents in Clayton County on Tuesday morning.

The agents were serving search and arrest warrants at a house in the 1600 block of Bag Pipe Place in Conley around 6 a.m. When they entered the home, they saw a man run into one of the rooms.

“He later appeared with a gun and shot at the agents,” the GBI said. “Agents returned fire and took cover inside the home.”