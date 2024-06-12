GBI: Man shot to death by DEA agents serving warrants in Clayton

The GBI is investigating after a man was shot to death by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents in Clayton County on Tuesday morning.
The agents were serving search and arrest warrants at a house in the 1600 block of Bag Pipe Place in Conley around 6 a.m. When they entered the home, they saw a man run into one of the rooms.
“He later appeared with a gun and shot at the agents,” the GBI said. “Agents returned fire and took cover inside the home.”
More shots were heard coming from the suspect’s last known location, but agents did not continue firing back, the state agency said. After hearing one last shot, they found the man with a gunshot wound. The GBI did not specify if investigators believe it was a self-inflicted wound or if he was struck by the agents’ gunfire.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He will be identified once agents have notified his next of kin, the GBI said.
The agency will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for review.
