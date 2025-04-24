Crime & Public Safety
GBI arrests 19-year-old for carrying stolen AR-15 on Georgia college campus

The teen is not a student at the school.
A statue of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter outside The Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex at Georgia Southwestern State University. (AJC File Photo)

By
23 minutes ago

A teenager was arrested after carrying a stolen AR-15 on the campus of Georgia Southwestern State University, GBI officials said Thursday.

Khamani Clayton, 19, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and carrying weapons within a school safety zone. Clayton is not a student at the school, located in Americus, the GBI said.

Authorities issued a shelter in place on the campus, which has about 3,700 students, around midday Wednesday after police received a report of someone carrying a rifle near dormitories. Clayton was later seen leaving campus with the firearm, which prompted reports of an active shooter. The shelter in place order was lifted about two hours later after authorities cleared the campus to ensure there was not a threat to students. Local law enforcement took Clayton into custody without incident. No shots were fired, and no students were harmed.

Clayton was booked into the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center.

The GBI said the weapon was taken from a location in Clayton County and are working on determining where it was stolen.

