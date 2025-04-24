GBI arrests 19-year-old for carrying stolen AR-15 on Georgia college campus

A teenager was arrested after carrying a stolen AR-15 on the campus of Georgia Southwestern State University, GBI officials said Thursday.
Khamani Clayton, 19, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and carrying weapons within a school safety zone. Clayton is not a student at the school, located in Americus, the GBI said.
Authorities issued a shelter in place on the campus, which has about 3,700 students, around midday Wednesday after police received a report of someone carrying a rifle near dormitories. Clayton was later seen leaving campus with the firearm, which prompted reports of an active shooter. The shelter in place order was lifted about two hours later after authorities cleared the campus to ensure there was not a threat to students. Local law enforcement took Clayton into custody without incident. No shots were fired, and no students were harmed.
Clayton was booked into the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center.
The GBI said the weapon was taken from a location in Clayton County and are working on determining where it was stolen.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Atlanta students were touring Florida State when deadly shooting broke out
Several 10th graders from Atlanta were on the FSU campus for a college tour when a lockdown was initiated.
Police ID ‘person of interest’ in killings of 3 women, 2-year-old girl
The man's address is listed as the same mobile home where the four victims were found.
Featured
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
Stacey Abrams considers third run for governor as some Georgia Democrats move on
Once the unquestioned leader of Georgia Democrats, Stacey Abrams now faces an uncertain political future as she considers a third run for governor.
Orange Crush future in limbo after clash between organizer, trademark owner
The Orange Crush beach bash brought tens of thousands of HBCU students to Georgia's coast, but its future is clouded by a dispute between the trademark owner and organizer.
With midterms looming, Georgia fails to make election security upgrades
Election security proposals stalled in the Georgia General Assembly, leaving the same voting technology in place for the 2026 election. Election advocates say they're worried.