Atlanta police chief expects to move into new training center by December 2024

The new training center site is a former city prison farm that is currently forested land off Key Road in southwestern DeKalb County. The city and the Atlanta Police Foundation have been working together to build the center since former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms introduced the plan in April 2021.

At the time, foundation president Dave Wilkinson told the AJC the facility would be ready for officers within two years. Opponents have continuously criticized the city over the plan, with some protests turning violent and an activist shot and killed by state troopers.

The James M. Cox Foundation, the charitable arm of Cox Enterprises which owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has contributed to the training center fundraising campaign. It is among several Atlanta-based foundations that have contributed.