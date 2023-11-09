BreakingNews
Fulton grand jury disagreed with DA staff on jail review

Gas line break shuts down Northside Drive in Sandy Springs, officials say

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By
16 minutes ago
X

A large stretch of Northside Drive in Sandy Springs remains closed Thursday morning due to a gas line break, according to police and city officials.

Details are limited on the break, which was reported just before 4 p.m. Wednesday on the roadway that was shut down between Mount Vernon Highway and New Northside Drive.

The extended closure, which nears the 24-hour mark, has frustrated motorists from getting onto nearby I-285.

A detour is in place, city officials said. Drivers are advised to use Mount Vernon, Dupree Drive and Powers Ferry Road to avoid the shut down.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner for The AJC

The Jolt: Senator MTG? Poll shows a Greene run would be heavy lift2h ago

Credit: AP

Croatia withdraws bottled drinks, urges people to drink tap water after several fall ill
23h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Lawsuit over $7M in unpaid work delayed South Downtown foreclosures
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Fulton grand jury disagreed with DA staff on jail review
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Fulton grand jury disagreed with DA staff on jail review
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

Georgia State University’s $3 million safety plan: Lights, cameras, paths
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Ex-Atlanta officer convicted of sodomy against woman who reported burglary
14h ago
Jackknifed tractor-trailer causes 7-hour backup on I-285 South in DeKalb
14h ago
Suspect transferred back to Fulton jail after re-indictment in 2021 homicide
15h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

AJC poll shows Georgia Democratic rift over Israel
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
20h ago
High school football state playoff brackets
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top