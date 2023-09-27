BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | Delays on I-285 after truck carrying excavator crashes into bridge

TRAFFIC ALERT | Delays on I-285 after truck carrying excavator crashes into bridge

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

By
28 minutes ago
Several lanes of I-285 are shut down Wednesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer carrying an excavator crashed into a bridge in Sandy Springs, authorities said.

The vehicle was traveling westbound just before noon when it clipped the Mount Vernon Highway bridge over I-285, sending debris onto the interstate, according to police and Georgia Department of Transportation officials.

As of 1:30 p.m., Mount Vernon Highway was shut down, and four of the five westbound lanes were blocked on I-285. All eastbound lanes were open, officials said.

Damage to the bridge is still unclear at this time, and GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale said they were working through details. City officials confirmed the agency was are sending HERO units and additional staff to assess the structure.

“Our teams are still currently assessing the full situation and we are, at this time, unsure of the full scope of possible damage,” Sandy Springs Director of Communications Andrew Allison said.

Drivers are advised to use I-85 South to I-75 North to avoid the mounting backups, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

