Gainesville man wanted in January double shooting arrested in Texas

Guillermo Vazquez Martinez, 43, was arrested by federal agents in Houston and has already been extradited to Georgia, according to Gainesville police. He was booked Wednesday into the Hall County Jail, where he remains without bond, online records show.

Martinez had been on the run since the Jan. 30 shooting at the Village Shoppes of Gainesville on Dawsonville Highway. Two men were taken to the hospital in critical condition after the incident, which police described as a “targeted attack.”