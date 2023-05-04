Gainesville man wanted in January double shooting arrested in Texas

A Gainesville man suspected of shooting two men at a local strip mall in January has been arrested in Texas, authorities said.
Guillermo Vazquez Martinez, 43, was arrested by federal agents in Houston and has already been extradited to Georgia, according to Gainesville police. He was booked Wednesday into the Hall County Jail, where he remains without bond, online records show.
Martinez had been on the run since the Jan. 30 shooting at the Village Shoppes of Gainesville on Dawsonville Highway. Two men were taken to the hospital in critical condition after the incident, which police described as a “targeted attack.”
No further information has been shared about a motive. Officials did not provide an update on the conditions of the victims.
Martinez is facing two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated battery, according to jail records.
