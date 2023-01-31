2 critically injured in shooting at Hall County shopping plaza

Two people were injured Monday evening in a shooting at a Gainesville shopping center, police said.
Crime scene tape was strung up in front of several stores at the Village Shoppes of Gainesville along Dawsonville Highway. According to Gainesville police, two people were shot and taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition.
Police did not say where exactly the shooting took place in the plaza, but at least five patrol vehicles were parked in front of an Old Navy and Ulta Beauty. No information on a suspect was provided.
The shopping center is also home to a Publix, Marshalls and Ross.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or submit a tip online.
