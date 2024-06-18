GA Court of Appeals hears arguments in cases relating to Atlanta training center

Appeals in two separate cases related to the planned Atlanta Public Safety Training Center were heard Tuesday in the Georgia Court of Appeals.

One appeal involved one of the 61 defendants indicted on RICO charges. The trial of Ayla King, who filed a speedy trial demand after the indictment was released in August, was set to start in January, with a jury already sworn in back in December.

King’s attorney Suri Chadha Jimenez filed a motion to dismiss the case on grounds that his client’s speedy trial demand was not met. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Adams denied the motion; Chadha Jimenez plans to appeal that ruling.